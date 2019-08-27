Slevin Edward Steel, 4 months, of Falmouth, passed away Sunday, August 25, 2019.

He was born in Edgewood, KY on April 4, 2019, son of Bill Steel and Kayla Piersall.

He is survived by his parents, Bill Steel and Kayla Piersall, brothers Talen Davis and William Steel, sisters Nevaeh Davis, Raelynn Saunders, Abigail Steel, Makenzie Saunders, grandparents Kellie (Jack) Corcoran and Pam Steel, great-grandmother Kathy Cravens.

Slevin is preceded in death by his grandparent Bill (Michele) Steel.

Visitation will be held from 11-1 p.m. on Thursday, August 29, 2019, at the Peoples Funeral Home in Butler.

Graveside services will immediately follow at Peach Grove Cemetery.