Sidney Sue Owen, 71, of Mason, OH, formerly of Pendleton County, passed away Thursday April 5, 2018.

She was born in Kentucky on May 19, 1946 daughter of the late Gordan and Ruby Pribble Owen.

Sidney was a member of Butler Christian Church and Christ’s Church in Mason, OH. She retired as a manager for Cincinnati Bell after 20 years. After retirement, she chose to be a companion to people who live alone and visit them regularly. She was on faithful fan to the Kentucky Wildcats, Cincinnati Reds and Bengals.

Preceded in death by, In addition to her parents, her brother, Neal Owen.

Surviving are her sister, Jenny Owen, and a host of family and friends.

Visitation was held from Sunday, April 8 at the Peoples Funeral Home in Butler, KY. Funeral Service immediately followed also at the funeral home.

Online condolences can be submitted at www.peoplesfuneralhomes.com