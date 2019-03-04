Shirley Eugene Cummins, 86, of Verona, passed away on Wednesday, February 27, 2019.

He was born in Foster, on July 8, 1932, son of the late Chatham and Mable Clara Meyer.

Surviving him are wife, of 57 years, Bonita (Bonnie) Walker Cummins; sons, Gene Mark (Patricia) and Timothy (Jennifer) Cummins; daughters, Melanie Pikar and Andra (Curt)West. Funeral services were held March 4, 2019 at the Bethel Church, Verona.

Interment took place at the Williamstown Cemetery,Williamstown.