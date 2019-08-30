Sherri Lee Eagle Marksberry, 56, of Florence, KY (formerly of Pendleton County, KY), passed away on July 16, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Florence.

She was born August 23, 1962, to the late Lee Eagle and Edna Wagner Eagle (Chain).

Sherri was a kind person who adored all of her babies, loved to laugh, and saw good in everyone.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers Greg Roberts and Darryl Roberts and sister Kay Fisk.