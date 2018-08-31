Shelby McDowell, 93, of Falmouth, passed away Sat- urday, August 25, 2018 at the Hospice of St. Elizabeth Health Care in Edgewood.

Born on November 2, 1924 in Neave, Kentucky, he was the youngest of four sons born to the late Theo- dore and Bertha Routt Mc- Dowell. Drafted when he was junior in high school, Shelby faithfully served his country in the U.S. Army during World War II. Upon returning from the service, he earned his high school diploma and started his 58 year career in the grocery business. He co-owned and operated the former Lead- way Grocery, in Falmouth. Next, he started working as a butcher at the former Lock- er Grocery, in Falmouth. From there, he became the head butcher and a co- owner at the former Bi-Rite IGA, in Falmouth, where he worked for over 36 years. After the 1997 flood, Shelby joined Wyatt’s Super-Valu in Falmouth, from which he retired after 10 years of service. Throughout his adult life, Shelby worked as an associate with Woodhead Funeral Homes, in both Falmouth and Berry, where his kind and compassionate manner helped to comfort many families. Shelby at- tended the Falmouth Wes- leyan Church and St. Fran- cis Xavier Church. He was a member of the Hardin- Browning Post #109, where he served as Chaplain for 29 years. Shelby was a former member of the Falmouth Volunteer Fire Department,

2018, they did decrease the Mental Health District tax rate on real property from $.026 cents per $100 to $.023 cents per $100 of value.

After the business of approving tax rates, the court quickly moved through the agenda, approving a series of items. The items included: contract with Air- Evac for 2018-19; contract with Northern Kentucky Planning and Development for mapping services; approve a full-time employee (William Gallagher) for the road department; a part- time employee (Leroy Rob- bins) for the road depart- ment; a part-time bus driver for the Senior Citizen Cen- ter (Greg Holland); reap- pointment to Ambulance District Board for three years (Gina Adams); reappoint- ment to Recreation Com- mission for two years (Jeff Aulick); cooperative recre- ation agreement; memoran- dum of understanding for FEMA disaster funding agreement; and affiliation agreement with Pendleton County Search and Rescue.

The court opened bids for fixing the advancing warning siren in Peach Grove. The sirens in Morgan and Gardnersville were able to be fixed but the one in Peach Grove had to be replaced. The Mobile Comm bid of just over $26,000. Federal Signal had submit- ted a bid of $28,729.

The county had been wait- ing for the state to release the Rural Secondary Program