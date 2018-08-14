Sharon Y. Steward, 60
Sharon Y. Steward, 60, of Williamstown, passed away Saturday, August 4, 2018 surrounded by family.
She was born in Coving- ton, on July 7, 1958, daugh- ter of the late Charles and Betty Holsclaw Fultz. Sha- ron was a member of Mt. Moriah Christian Church and graduated from Holmes High School.
Surviving her are hus- band, Stanley Steward; brothers, Darryl (Rita) Fultz, Kevin (Debbie) Fultz,
Ronnie (Tracy) Fultz; sister, Brenda (Max) Long; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held Wednesday, August 8, 2018 at the Peoples Funeral Home, in Butler.
Interment took place at the Riverside Cemetery.
Memorials, if desired, St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Mem- phis, TN 38105.
