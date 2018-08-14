Sharon Y. Steward, 60, of Williamstown, passed away Saturday, August 4, 2018 surrounded by family.

She was born in Coving- ton, on July 7, 1958, daugh- ter of the late Charles and Betty Holsclaw Fultz. Sha- ron was a member of Mt. Moriah Christian Church and graduated from Holmes High School.

Surviving her are hus- band, Stanley Steward; brothers, Darryl (Rita) Fultz, Kevin (Debbie) Fultz,