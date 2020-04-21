Sean Robert Ruppee, 29
April 21, 2020 - 4:44pm Falmouth1
Sean Robert Ruppee. 29, of Highland Heights, KY, formerly of Falmouth, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020 at his home.
Surviving are his parents, Malcolm Ruppee and Christina Mahaney McDine, his grandmother Carole Moore, wife Cora Gardner, son Waylon Ruppee, and daughter Peighton Gardner.
Private funeral service will be held for the immediate family under the direction of Peoples Funeral Home in Butler, KY.
Online condolences can be submitted at www. peoplesfuneralhomes.com