Sarah Hammond, 38

Sarah Layne Hammond, 38, of Falmouth, passed away Sunday, April 8, 2018.

Sarah was born in Georgetown, on August 20, 1979, daughter of Robin Glass Wolfe.

Surviving, in addition to her mother, are her husband, Steven Hammond; children, Hayden Willhite, Natasha Paul and Felicity Landrum; siblings, Doug Ensor, James Wolfe II, Rochelle Ensor.

Visitation was held from Thursday, April 12, 2018 at the Peoples Funeral Home, Butler. Funeral service immediately followed also at the funeral home.

Sarah’s final resting place was in the Caney Fork Baptist Church Cemetery in Owen County.

