Sara Jean Venable, 38
August 14, 2019 - 2:39pm Falmouth1
Sara Jean Venable, 38, of Foster, KY, passed away on Friday, August 2, 2019 at the St. Mary’s Hospital in Louisville, KY.
She was born in Ft. Thomas, KY on June 4, 1981, daughter of Connie Jo and Todd Utz.
Along with her parents, Sara is survived by sons Jake, Gage and Max Clark, daughter Jordyn Clark, boyfriend John Cross, sisters
Nicole Land and Amanda Seikbert.
Funeral services were held on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at the Peoples Funeral Home in Butler, KY.
Memorial contributions can be made to Peoples Funeral Home 8340 US HWY 27N Butler, KY 41006.
Online condolences can be made at peoplesfuneralhomes.com.