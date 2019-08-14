Sara Jean Venable, 38, of Foster, KY, passed away on Friday, August 2, 2019 at the St. Mary’s Hospital in Louisville, KY.

She was born in Ft. Thomas, KY on June 4, 1981, daughter of Connie Jo and Todd Utz.

Along with her parents, Sara is survived by sons Jake, Gage and Max Clark, daughter Jordyn Clark, boyfriend John Cross, sisters