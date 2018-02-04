Sally Jane Ryle Hankinson, 68, of Dry Ridge, KY, passed away on Thursday, February 1, 2018 at the Rockcastle Regional Hospital in Mt. Vernon, KY. Born on May 31, 1949 in Covington, KY, she was a daughter of the late Bruce Ryle. On September 27, 1968 she married Glen Hankinson and he survives her passing. She was a member of the Big Bone Baptist Church, a supervisor with the IRS for 32 years where she retired in 2005, and enjoyed many hobbies including playing cards, taking the boat to Laurel Lake, and enjoying lunch with her former co-workers from the IRS on the 1st Wednesday of each month.

In addition to her husband Glenn, she is survived by 2 children; Lisa (Jim) Lowe of Morningview, KY, Glenn ‘Hank” (Debbie) Hankinson of Williamstown, KY, 4 grandchildren; Emmalie Hankinson, Chelsea Lowe, Nicole Hankinson, Jayden Lowe, a sister; Jean (Don) Mason of Frisco, TX, and a brother; Bill (Martha) Ryle of Owensboro, KY.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 Noon on Monday, February 5, 2018 at the Williamstown Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Williamstown Cemetery. The visitation will be held from 10:30-12:00 preceding the service.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the charity of one’s choice.

