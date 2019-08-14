Ruther Fern Miller Jacob, 95

Ruth Fern Miller Jacob, 95, of Butler, passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at the Hospice of St. Elizabeth Health Care in Edgewood.

Born on September 12, 1923 in Pendleton County, she was a daughter of the late Lucius and Dosia Phillips Miller.

On August 22, 1945, she married Harold E. Jacob, and her dear husband preceded her in death on September 5, 1987.

Ruth worked in the cafeteria at the former Mt. Auburn Grade School in Pendleton County, and later she worked in the central supply unit at the former St. Luke Hospital East in Ft. Thomas.

As a young adult, she was a member of the Second Twelve Mile Baptist Church, where she was active in mission work through WMU, and later when she moved to Butler and joined the Butler Baptist Church, where she especially enjoyed volunteering with the children’s activities.

She is survived by four children: Norma Jean (Philip) Thoms of Butler, KY, Dorothy (Bob) Douglas of Marietta, GA, Patsy Jacob and Ronnie (Beth) Jacob, both of Butler; grandchildren Jason (Lisa) Wiggins, Dawn Douglas, Maxwell Jacob, Adrian Jacob, and Brent Jacob; great-grandchildren Hailey and John Wiggins, and a host of extended family and friends.