Ruth Mae Martin, 82, of Alexandria, passed away Thursday, January 31, 2019.

She was born in Mt. Zion, on February 7, 1936, daughter of the late Owen and Virginia Brewer Montgomery.

Ruth was a member of Eastside Park Christian Church.

Preceded in death by, in addition to her parents, her brother, Wayne Montgom- ery and sister, Louise Reeder.

Surviving her passing are husband, Francis “Frank” Martin; son, Roger (Becky) Martin; daughters, Fran (Dave) Ecklar, Linda (Rusty) Scaggs; six grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Sunday, February 3, 2019 at the Peoples Funeral Home in Butler.

Interment took place at the Burtonville Cemetery. Memorials, if desired are suggested to Hospice of Hope 909 Kenton Station Dr., Maysville, KY 41056.

