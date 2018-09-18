Ruby Irene Smith, 87, of Falmouth, passed away on Thursday, September 13, 2018, at the St. Elizabeth Health Care, in Edgewood.

She was born on September 1, 1930 in Bracken County, a daughter of the late Dempsey and Myrtle McClanahan Turner. She married Otis L. Smith, Sr., on September 20, 1946, and her dear husband of 39 years preceded her in death on December 4, 1985. Beginning in 1969, she and her late husband owned and operated the neighborhood Smith’s Grocery Store on Shelby Street, Falmouth which she continued for one year after his passing.

Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents and husband, were her brother, Dempsey Turner Jr.; sister, Frances Burnie Turner; granddaughters, Loretta Lynn Stewart and