Roy Franklin Milner, 80

Roy Franklin “Juggy” Milner Sr., 80, of Cynthiana, passed away on Thursday, January 11, 2018, at his home. Surviving him are wife, Donna Darnell Milner; and children, Roy Milner Jr., Lynn Milner, both of Harrison County, Barry Milner, of Arkansas, Becky Linville, of Harrison County, Brian (Kim) Milner, of Fleming County, and Brittany Milner, of Harrison County. Visitation will be from 12-2 p.m., on Tuesday, January 16, 2018 with funeral service to immediately follow, at Woodhead Funeral Home, Berry, with Bro. Terry Moore officiating. Interment will take place at the Pythian Grove Cemetery, in Berry. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodheadfuneralhome.com