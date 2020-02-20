Roy Bernard Cope, 86
February 20, 2020 - 3:03pm Falmouth1
Roy Bernard Cope, 86, of Berry, KY, passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020 at the University of Kentucky Hospital in Lexington, KY.
Surviving are his wife, JoElla, children Gregory Roy Cope, Sandra Faye (Glen) Renfro, Rhonda Jo (Tod) Morrison, Melissa Kay (Jim) House, Melinda Lou Boyers, Doug Cope, and Shelley Cope.
Funeral services were held on Monday February 19, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Woodhead Funeral Home in Berry with Bro. Carl Morton officiating.
Interment with full military honors by the Hardin- Browning Post #109 will follow in the Pythian Grove Cemetery.