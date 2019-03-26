Roxie Lozier Milner, 94, of Corinth, passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at her home.

Born on October 21, 1924 in Covington, she was the daughter of the late Odes and Irene Beagle Lozier.

Surviving her passing are children, Judy Vendler (Robert deceased) of Corinth, Odes Milner of Berry, Diane Carr (Larry deceased) of Corinth, Bonnie Eckler (Chester) of Corinth, and Vicki Greene (Melvin) of Owenton.