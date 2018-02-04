Ross Lee Dunn, 71, of Independence, formerly of Falmouth, passed away on Thursday, February 1, 2018, at his home. Born in Cynthiana, Kentucky on September 5, 1946, he was a son of the late Gilbert Lee and Beulah Katherine Lonaker Dunn. He faithfully served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, where he suffered debilitating injuries. Ross loved fishing, camping at Kincaid Lake State Park, and cookouts with his family.

He is survived by two sons: Roger Dunn of Union, KY and Troy Dunn of Florence, KY; 3 grandchildren: Haleigh Dunn, Hunter Dunn, and Brianne Dunn; 5 siblings: Annetta Rogers of Harrodsburg, KY, Peggy Alexander of Cold Spring, KY, Gerald Dunn of Covington, KY, JoAnn Bays of Morning View, KY, and Gilbert Dunn, Jr. of Taylor Mill, KY; and a host of extended family and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Gary Wayne Dunn in 1964.

Funeral services will be held at 1 pm on Tuesday, February 6, 2018, at the Woodhead Funeral Home, Falmouth. The visitation will be held from 11-1 pm on Tuesday preceding the service at the funeral home. Interment will take place in the Riverside Cemetery, Falmouth, with full military honors by the Hardin- Browning Post #109. Memorials are suggested to the Disabled American Veterans. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodheadfuneralhome.com