Rosita Joan Johnson, 63, of Falmouth, passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020.

She was born on December 29, 1956 in Covington, KY to the late Mr. & Mrs. Warren and Cecila Noell.

She had a genuine love and respect for all people. To hear her say no was unheard of whether helping friends and family.

She enjoyed volunteering her time at her grandsons elementary school and providing customer service care at the Falmouth Dollar General Store.

Her dedication to the UK Wildcats, her passion for horses and gardening and most importantly, the love she had for her kids and grandkids were continuously spoken of.

Surviving are her significant other of 15 years, Barry Thornton, Sr., children Autumn Kay Lainhart of Bremerton,