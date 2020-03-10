Rosita Joan Johnson, 63
Rosita Joan Johnson, 63, of Falmouth, passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020.
She was born on December 29, 1956 in Covington, KY to the late Mr. & Mrs. Warren and Cecila Noell.
She had a genuine love and respect for all people. To hear her say no was unheard of whether helping friends and family.
She enjoyed volunteering her time at her grandsons elementary school and providing customer service care at the Falmouth Dollar General Store.
Her dedication to the UK Wildcats, her passion for horses and gardening and most importantly, the love she had for her kids and grandkids were continuously spoken of.
Surviving are her significant other of 15 years, Barry Thornton, Sr., children Autumn Kay Lainhart of Bremerton,
WA, John and Samantha Mickens of Germany, Michael and Danielle Hicks of Hebron, KY, Troy Johnson of Taylor Mill, KY, Martha John- son of Falmouth, Barry Thornton, Jr. of North Carolina, Carly Thorn- ton of North Carolina, 24 grandchildren, brother Daniel Noell, and sister and brother-in-law, Martha and Tracy Griffin.
A memorial service was held Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Woodhead Funeral Home in Falmouth.
Memorial contribu- tions in memory of Rosita can be sent to Woodhead Funeral Home to help offset funeral expenses: 310 W. Shelby Street, Falmouth, KY 41040
Online condolences may be sent to www.woodheadfuneralhome.com