Roscoe S. Perrin, 89, of Butler, passed away January 4, 2018, at the St. Elizabeth Hospice, in Edgewood. He was born in Morgan, on March 23, 1928, son of the late Harry and Nellie Makemson Perrin Roscoe was a veteran of the United States Army, serving in WWII and was a retired union brick layer. Survivors include his children, Jan Redden, Jill Perrin, Joan Nolan, Mark, Mike and Douglas Perrin, sister Ann Garrard, 11 grandchildren and 14 great great grandchildren. Along with his parents, He is preceded in death by his wife, Roma Burlew Perrin, brother Ralph Perrin and sister Ruby Ross. Visitation will be held from 11-1 pm on Tuesday, January 9, 2018 at the Peoples Funeral Home, Butler. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. also at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Butler Cemetery. Memorials, if desired, are suggested to St. Elizabeth Hospice, 483 South Loop Drive, Edgewood, KY 41017.