Ronnie Earl Bay, 79, of Foster, KY, passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019 at the Maysville Nursing and Rehab Center.

Born on June 22, 1940 in Berlin, KY, he was a son of the late Raymond Carlos and Serelda May Bonar Bay.

In 1974, he married Patty Wachter, and she survives his passing.

He was a veteran of the US Army and a retired mechanic with the Pendleton County division of the State Highway Dept.

He enjoyed fishing, working on things, and was a longtime member of the American Legion Hardin-Browning Post #109.

Surviving are his wife Patty, his son Shawn Bay, step-daughter Tammy Cox, step-grandchildren Alysia Cox, Brandon Riley, and Brandon Fite; brother Carl Bay, Sr., sister Linda Bay, and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by step-daughter Robin Riley, step-grandson Scott Fite, sister Marjorie Ellington, and brother Raymond Leroy “Buck” Bay.