Ronald D. Combs, 72, beloved grandfather, father, brother, son and friend departed this life on May 20, 2019.

Born near Hazard, Ronald graduated from Newport High School, and later enlisted in the US Army where he served two voluntary tours in Vietnam as an Airborne Ranger for the 173rd Airborne Brigade.

During his tenure in the military, Ronald was promoted to sergeant, awarded the Bronze Star Medal, the Army Commendation Medal, the Vietnam Cross for Gallantry, and other awards as well.

Ronald worked many years in law enforcement beginning as a Fingerprint Technician for the FBI, a Kentucky State Trooper, State Park Ranger and ul- timately Chief of Police for Falmouth, KY.

Ronald, a long-time resident of the Northern Kentucky area, was an active and devoted volunteer for Veterans Affairs (VA) within his community.

He enjoyed spending time with family, caring for his cat (Aslan), and watching classic movies.