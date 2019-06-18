Ronald D. Combs, 72
Ronald D. Combs, 72, beloved grandfather, father, brother, son and friend departed this life on May 20, 2019.
Born near Hazard, Ronald graduated from Newport High School, and later enlisted in the US Army where he served two voluntary tours in Vietnam as an Airborne Ranger for the 173rd Airborne Brigade.
During his tenure in the military, Ronald was promoted to sergeant, awarded the Bronze Star Medal, the Army Commendation Medal, the Vietnam Cross for Gallantry, and other awards as well.
Ronald worked many years in law enforcement beginning as a Fingerprint Technician for the FBI, a Kentucky State Trooper, State Park Ranger and ul- timately Chief of Police for Falmouth, KY.
Ronald, a long-time resident of the Northern Kentucky area, was an active and devoted volunteer for Veterans Affairs (VA) within his community.
He enjoyed spending time with family, caring for his cat (Aslan), and watching classic movies.
Preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Zola (nee Deaton) Combs; brother, Donald Combs and grandson, Liam Sontag.
Surviving his passing are daughters, Rebecca (Michael) Sontag of Cincinnati, OH and Elizabeth (Michael) Dobbs of Lexington; sisters, Judy (Horst) Niemann of Sunman, IN and Jenny (Frank) Klaber of Falmouth; brother, William Combs of Amelia, OH; three granddaughters, one grandson, and many nieces and nephews.
A private memorial service was held on June 5, 2019 at the place of his interment, Floral Hills Memorial Garden, located in Taylor Mill, KY.
The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to https://www.hopeforthewarriors.org.