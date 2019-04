Roger B. Newman, 58, of Falmouth, passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Robertson Co. Healthcare.

Surviving are his wife, Dinah Williams Newman, son Brian Newman, and daughter Kimberly Newman.

Serrvices were held Friday, April 5, 2019 at Peoples Funeral Home, Falmouth.

Interment took place at Kentucky Veteran’s Cemetery in Williamstown, Ky, under full military honors.