Robert Wayne Troy, 68, of Cynthiana, passed away Sunday, March 5, 2017, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center.

Funeral services were held Saturday, March 11, 2017, at St. James AME Church in Cynthiana.

Interment took place at Cherry Grove Cemetery in Cynthiana, under full military honors.

