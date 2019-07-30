Robert Raymond Wallace, 80

Robert Raymond Wallace, aged 80, of Dry Ridge, Kentucky, departed this life on July 24, 2019.

He was born on September 18, 1938 in New York, son of the late Andrew C. and Bertha Peoples Wallace. In addition to his parents, Bob is preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Jacqueline Wilson Wallace.

In 1956, Bob graduated Butler High School, and on a whim, decided to go into Pharmacy for graduate school. Bob was a member of the Kappa Psi Pharmaceutical Fraternity, having been inducted in April of 1959. He graduated from the University of Kentucky College of Pharmacy in 1961. Three years were spent in the United States Navy as a corpsman Pharmacist, and in 1964, Bob founded Grant County Drugs along with his former partner, Larry Spears. Grant County Drugs was an early adopter (and the first in KY) to have a fully computerized pharmaceutical records system and one of the first in the state with a drive- through window. In 1999, Grant County Drugs was recognized by Drug Topics magazine as an “Independent Superstar”. His son, Jason, later followed him into the business, and by 2009, Grant County Drugs had expanded to three locations within the county.

Bob served on the city council and mayor of Dry Ridge. Some of the projects during his tenure were the upgrading of the city’s sewer system and water system, the creation of Piddle Park and the building of Locust Ridge.