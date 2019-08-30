Robert Perry, 38, of Morningview, passed away Monday, August 26, 2019.

He was born in Covington, on October 17, 1980, son of Virginia Perry Smith and the late Robert Smith.

Surviving his passing are, in addition to his mother, his wife, Brittany Huffman Perry; children, Brooklyn, Hayden, Elaine and Seth Perry; brothers, Anthony, Chris, James and Kevin Smith; sisters, Jennifer Smith and Nancy Perry.

Funeral services were held Saturday, August 31 at the Peoples Funeral Home.