Robert Lynn Bates, 55
Robert Lynn Bates, 55, of Harrison County, Ky., passed away on October 3, 2018 at the University of Kentucky Hospital, in Lexington, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
Surviving his passing are: parents, Robert and Lois Bates, wife, Patti Bates; and son, Robby (Michelle) Bates, of Cynthiana.
Funeral services were held Monday, October 8, 2018 at McDaniel Funeral Home, in Corinth with Bro. Dennis Jackson officiating.
Interment took place at the Bates family cemetery.
Woodhead Funeral Home, in Falmouth is serving the family.
