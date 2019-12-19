Robert Henry “Bob” Pettit, 74, passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019 at University Hospital in Louisville.

He was born in Cynthiana, son of the late Henry and Ruby Pettit.

He retired after 43 years of service with the L & N and CSX Railroad.

Surviving are his loving wife of 54 years, Paula Nee Kelly, son Bryan Pettit (Vonda), daughter Amy Hopewell (Johnny); sisters Linda Powell (Danny), Alice Perrin (Mark); and grand- daughter Jan Hendricks.

Services were held at Owen Funeral Home, Louisville.

Interment took place in Bethany Cemetery.

Please visit owenfuneralhome.com to view a tribute video.