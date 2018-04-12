Robert Earl Thomas West, 75, of Falmouth, passed away Wednesday, April 11, 2018 at Hospice of Hope in Maysville, KY.

He was born on August 27, 1942, son of the late John and Helen Debruller West.

Robert was a member of Morgan Christian Church. He was a milk truck driver, a truck driver for Southern States, and worked at American Tool.

Preceded in death, In addition to his parents, by his sister Wanda Golden

Surviving are his wife of 54 years, Donna Sharp West; daughter, Angie (Tommy) Smith; brothers, Charles, David and Ronald (Shawna) West; sisters, Alice Fern (Marion) Thomas, Shirley (Billy) Harrison; grandchildren, Donald Joseph Tolbert and Kelly (Megan) Earl Tolbert.

Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m., Friday, April 13, 2018 at Peoples Funeral Home, Butler. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 14, 2018 also at the funeral home.

Robert’s final resting place will be in the Morgan Cemetery in Falmouth.

Memorials, if desired, are suggested to American Cancer Society 6612 Dixie Hwy Florence, KY 41042.

Online condolences can be submitted at www.peoplesfuneralhomes.com