Robert C. Kratz, 94

A 1947 graduate of the University of Cincinnati Medical School and a World War II and Korean War veteran, he devoted his life to medicine. Dr. Kratz was one of the first doctors in the world to perform Microscopic Surgery on the head and neck. He pioneered numerous surgical techniques that are now used regularly for the identification of the facial and laryngeal nerves, repair of the nasal septum, and reconstruction of cleft palates & lips. Robert was a member of the American Laryngological, Rhinological and Ontological Society (Triological Society), an elite society for ear, nose & throat doctors who are the best and the brightest in the world and are committed to research and scholarly activity. He was also one of the first ENT doctors to obtain board certification in allergy and immunology. A fellow of the American College of Surgeons and diplomat of the American College of Facial and Cosmetic Surgery, he routinely performed free surgeries for indigent patients in NKY, Haiti, and elsewhere in the Caribbean. His work to repair cleft lips left many people with beautiful smiles. Dr. Kratz started a community outreach program that provided free hearing screening and socialization counseling for hearing impaired children. He was a skilled pilot, gifted athlete who lettered in track and football at Withrow High School, boater, skier, equestrian, and an avid golfer.

Robert was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Daugherty Kratz M.D.; mother, Florence Vanderhorst Kratz; father, J. Collin Kratz, D.O. and brother, Arthur W. Kratz D.O.

Dr. Kratz is survived by his brother, Charles Kratz, D.O.; son, Robert K. (Vanyel R.N.) Kratz M.D; daughter, Senator Katie (Judge Fred A. V) Stine and grandchildren, Rachel, Caroline, David, Fritzie (Margaret), Adam, Ally, and Michael.

