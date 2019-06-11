Robert Breeze Withers, 75, of Goodyear, Arizona, passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in Berry.

Born in Harrison County, on August 23, 1943, he was a son of the late Benjamin Hilton and Velma Aletha Blades Withers.

On September 16, 1965, he married Sarah Jane Beckett, and his dear wife survives his passing.

A 1962 graduate of Harrison County High School, Robert served in the U.S. Air Force from 1965-1990, earning the rank of Senior Master Sergeant as a Vietnam Veteran. In 2000, he retired from Mesa Airlines. Robert loved his family, U.K. Basketball, the Cincinnati Reds, NASCAR racing, and fishing.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Elizabeth Withers, in 2018 and a brother, Leon Withers, in 1981.

In addition to his wife of 53 years, surviving his passing are sons, Preston Allan (Jeana) Withers of Bowling Green and Kevin Thomas (Heather) Withers of Chester Springs, PA; grand- children, Megan, Lindsey, Alexis, Isabel, and Owen Withers; sister, Charlotte (Bill) Tevis of Lexington; brothers, Hilton M. (Mary Ann) Withers of Richmond