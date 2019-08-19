Robert “Bob” J. Yelton, 83, of Falmouth, passed away Thursday, August 15, 2019 at his home.

He was born in Falmouth on November 3, 1935, son of the late William and Gertrude Gillespie Yelton.

Bob owned and worked at State Farm Insurance in Falmouth for 36 years and was a veteran of the United States Army.

He was a former Pendleton County Sheriff, member of Harvest Community Church, member of the Masons, the Order of the Eastern Star and the American Legion.

In addition to his parents, Bob is preceded in death by siblings William Yelton Jr., Geneva Field and Carolyn Wright.

Survivors include his wife, Karen Bobb Yelton, daughter Lora Clore, son Rob (Shiella) Yelton, step- sons Eric (Moriah) Conrad and Clint (Brooke) Conrad, grandchildren R. J. Yelton, Davis Conrad, Jessa Conrad and Piper Conrad.