Robert “BoB” Painter, 84

Robert Louis “Bob” Painter, 84, of Butler, passed away Monday at the River Valley Nursing Home in Butler.

Robert was born in Campbell County, August 20, 1933 the son of the late Lawrence and Clara Cryer Painter.

Bob worked as a tool designer for the American Tool Works Company for over 30 years and was an industrial engineer for Mazak.

He was a veteran serving in the U.S. Army.

Preceded in deathwere his wife, Vera Lou Cooper Painter on December 26, 2006; step-son, Damon Kent Cooper; brothers, Dallas and Jerry Painter.

Surviving are daughters, Ressie Lynn Hall of Butler, and Robin Lou (Jerry) Sparks of Surprise, Arizona; sisters, Bertha Meighen of Butler, and Patsy Cox of Alexandria; five grandchildren, Lucas (Rachel) Cooper, Adam Cory Hall, Rebecca Lynn Hall, Sarah Elizabeth (Daniel) Milow, and Robert Carmen Sparks. sisters, Bertha Meighen of Butler, Ky. and Patsy Cox of Alexandria, Ky.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 3 at the Woodhead Funeral Home in Falmouth. Funeral services immediately followed also at the funeral home.

Interment will take place at the Riverside Cemetery in Falmouth.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the River Valley Nursing Home activity fund.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.woodheaedfuneralhome.com