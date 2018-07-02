Ricky Wayne King, 49, of Cynthiana, passed away on Thursday, June 28, 2018, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington.

Born on April 4, 1969 in Lexington, he was a son of Shirley McNees and the late David King, Jr.

Surviving are son, Jacob Allen (Laura) King of Cynthiana; mother, Shirley McNees of Cynthiana.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 3, 2018, at the Woodhead Funeral Home, Berry. The visitation will be from 5-8 p.m., Monday, July 2, 2018, at the funeral home.

Interment will take place in the Pythian Grove Cemetery, Berry.