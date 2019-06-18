Richard Wyatt, 78, of Florence, formerly of Falmouth, passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at St. Elizabeth in Florence.

Richard was born on June 9, 1941 in Harrison County, son of the late Ralph and Geneva Gulick Wyatt.

Richard was a retired service manager for Falmouth Pepsi Cola, a member of the Falmouth Baptist Church, a Kentucky Colonel and a member of the Northern KY Amateur Radio Club.

Preceded in death by, In addition to his parents, his daughter, Sherri Dawn Wyatt.

Surviving his passing are wife, Kathy Frazier Wyatt; sons, David (Janet) Wyatt and Rich (Deborah)Wyatt; brother, Jim Wyatt; grand- child, Parker Wyat; step- grandchildren, Mark Hassenger, John Strunk and 5 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Saturday, June 15, 2019 at the Peoples Funeral Home in Falmouth.

Interment took place at the Riverside Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Salvation Army at 801 Eastgate S Dr, Cincinnati, OH 45245.

