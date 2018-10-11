Richard "Rick" Morgan, 47
October 11, 2018 - 2:10pm Falmouth1
Richard “Rick” Morgan, 47, of Butler, passed away Monday, October 1, 2018 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center.
Surviving his passing are: parents, Chuck and Kathleen Rebholz Morgan; daughter, Mickayla Gillispie; and sister Lois Morgan.
Funeral services were held Friday, October 5, 2018 at the Peoples Funeral Home, in Butler.
Interment took place at Peach Grove Cemetery.
