Richard Allen Wyatt, 71
Richard Allen Wyatt, 71, of Falmouth, passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington.
Surviving are his son, Randy Allen Wyatt of Falmouth; daughters, Rachel Moore of Falmouth and Beth Wyatt of Covington, KY.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Woodhead Funeral Home, Falmouth is taking care of the family.
Interment will take place in the Riverside Cemetery, Falmouth.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodheadfuneralhome.com