Rhonda Cobb Barker, 60
October 30, 2019 - 12:40pm Falmouth1
Rhonda Cobb Barker, 60, of Goldsboro, NC, died Tuesday at her home.
Rhonda is survived by her daughter, Jessica Barker.
Funeral Services were held on Friday, September 27, 2019, in the chapel of Shumate-Faulk Funeral Home with Mr. Curtis Venable officiating.
Interment took place in the family cemetery located at her home.
Shumate-Faulk Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Barker family.
