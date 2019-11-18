Raymond Wendell Field, 86
November 18, 2019 - 4:38pm Falmouth1
Raymond Wendell Field, 86, of Moore’s Hill, IN, formerly of Falmouth, KY, passed away on Octo- ber 16, 2019, at his son’s home in Moore’s Hill, IN.
He is survived by three children: Kimberly Ann Field of Frankfort, KY, Timothy Wendell Field of Moore’s Hill, IN, and Paula Jane Taylor of Williamstown, KY.
Graveside services will be held at 1 pm on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at the Short Creek Cemetery, Pendleton County, with Bro. Cohen Copley officiating.
Interment will follow with full military rites conducted by the VFW#4075 from Frankfort, KY.
Woodhead Funeral Home, Fal- mouth is serving the family.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodheadfuneralhome.com