Raymond Wendell Field, 86, of Moore’s Hill, IN, formerly of Falmouth, KY, passed away on Octo- ber 16, 2019, at his son’s home in Moore’s Hill, IN.

He is survived by three children: Kimberly Ann Field of Frankfort, KY, Timothy Wendell Field of Moore’s Hill, IN, and Paula Jane Taylor of Williamstown, KY.

Graveside services will be held at 1 pm on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at the Short Creek Cemetery, Pendleton County, with Bro. Cohen Copley officiating.