Randall “Randy” Adams (61) of Falmouth, KY passed away Friday, January 26, 2018 at his home. Randy was born in Ft. Thomas, KY on July 28, 1956, son of Alta Pribble Adams and the late Elwood Adams.

Randy was lifelong Pendleton County farmer, he was a school bus driver for Pendleton County and a truck driver for Griffin Industries. In addition to his mother, Randy is survived by his daughters Carrie Baker, Cassie Geiger, brothers Dale and Steve Douglas Adams, sister Brenda Adams, four grandchildren and one great grandchild. In addition to his father, Randy is preceded in death by his wife Julie Davis Adams and son Randy Adams.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 31, 2018 from 4-8 pm at the Peoples Funeral Home- Butler. Funeral services will follow at 11 am on Thursday, February 1, 2018 also at the funeral home. Randy’s final resting place will be in the Butler Cemetery.

