Polly Thornton, 73

Polly was born in Butler, KY on August 10, 1945, daughter of the late Ralph and Carrie Cotton Thornton.

Surviving her are brother, Ed (the late Linda) Thornton; nephews, Greg (Kim) Thornton and Donnie (Paula) Thornton.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, June 21, 2019 at the Butler Cemetery under the direction of Peoples Funeral Home.

Memorials, if desired, are suggested to Linda's Legacy sponsored by the Falmouth Rotary Club scholarship fund.