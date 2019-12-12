Penny Gillespie King, 65, passed away on December 1, 2019, surrounded by her loving family members.

Penny was born on September 11, 1954 to the late Norman Gillespie and surviving Mother Mary Gillespie.

She grew up in Pendleton County and has resided in Jeffersonville, Indiana for the past 13 years.

She enjoyed bingo, casinos, shopping, and socializing.

Surviving are her son Dwain (Misti) Paynter, Step-Daughters Dawn King and Dana (Mark) Tucker; grandchildren Dylan (Regan) Paynter, Nicholas Paynter, and Madison Paynter. Siblings include the late Patty Courtney, Bonnie (Reggie) Windham, Gennie (Sharon) Gillespie, Joyce (Jim) Brown, Tony (April) Gillespie, Kaye (late Wade) Scaggs, and Tammy Gillespie. Penny also had several nieces, nephews, great- nieces/nephews, extended family and many loving friends.