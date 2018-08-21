Peggy A. Pulliam, 64
August 21, 2018 - 10:07am Falmouth1
Peggy Ann Allender Pulliam, 64, of Cynthiana, passed away Thursday, August 16, 2018, at the UK Hospital, in Lexington.
Surviving are her children, Melissa Slade, of Cynthiana, Robbie Pulliam, of Sadieville, and Emily Purcell, of Georgetown.
Funeral services were held Monday, August 20, 2018, at Woodhead Funeral Home, Falmouth with Bro. Ken Allender officiating.
Interment took place at Lenoxburg Cemetery.
Online condolences may be sent to www.woodhead- funeralhome.com