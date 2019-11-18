Peggy Browning, 88

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the death of Peggy Jean (Wallace) Browning age 88 of Cold Spring, KY, formerly of Falmouth, who passed away on Sunday, November 17th.

She was born April 22nd, 1931 in Lenoxburg to Dale and Beulah (Cummins) Wallace.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Donald Keith Wallace.

She is survived by her husband of 70 years, William H. Browning, daughter Karen Browning of Cold Spring and son William Keith Browning of Georgetown, KY; a nephew, Jeff Wallace (Shari), nieces Markie and Alex, of California, KY, Chris Browning, Lizzie Anderson and Josie Haney of Villa Hills and Burlington.

Peggy graduated from Bracken County High School in 1948.

She retired from St. Luke Hospital Falmouth Care Unit with 30 years of service.

Peggy was active in the Falmouth United Methodist women and attended the Falmouth United Methodist Church over the last 53 years.

Peggy loved her family, working in her flowers and spending her winters in Florida for many years.