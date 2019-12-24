Paula Cooper, 76, of Falmouth, KY, passed away on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at her home.

Born on November 6, 1943 in Los Angeles, CA, she was the daughter of the late Earl and Verona Hamilton Cookendorfer.

On November 7, 1960, she married Richard Thomas Cooper, and her dear husband survives her passing.

For 31 years, she was a clerk at the former St. Luke Hospital East in Ft. Thomas, KY, and she was a caregiver to many sick and elderly in the community.

Paula loved her family and friends, and she leaves an incredible legacy of how to genuinely care for others.

Surviving are her husband of 59 years, Richard, children Kimberly J. Cooper Eichmann of Ft. Mitchell, KY and Richard R. Cooper of Falmouth; grandchildren Nicholas Eichmann of Alexandria, KY, Cory T. Cooper, Rebecca T. Cooper, and Elizabeth M. Cooper, all of Georgetown, OH; great grandchildren, Robbie Eichmann and Carter Cooper; brothers Rodney Cookendorfer and Loren Cookendorfer, both of Falmouth; and a host of extended family and friends.