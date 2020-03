Survivors include his fiancé Mindy Redden and sons Paul Raines Jr. and Jonathon Raines.

Paul R. Raines, 64, of Butler, passed away Monday, February 24, 2020, at the St. Elizabeth Healthcare in Edgewood, KY.

Funeral services were held Friday, February 28, 2020 at the Peoples Funeral Home in Butler.

Interment took place in the Butler Cemetery.

Online condolences can be submitted at www.peoplesfuneralhomes.com.