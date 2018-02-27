Patrick Malloy, 79

Patrick Benjamin Malloy, 79, passed away at his home in Kenton County on January 6, 2018.

The son of the late Joseph and Anna Belle Austin Malloy. Pat was born in Pendleton County on March 7, 1938.

He was a 1956 graduate of Morgan High School, a member of St. Frances Xavier Church, and a retired baker for Butternut Bread Company.

Patrick served in the US Army and was a member of the Special Troops in Berlin, Germany.

In addition to his parents Pat was preceded in death by sisters, Nellie Hensley, Margie Moreland, and Jean Showalter; brothers-in-law, Jack Hensley, Emerson Moreland, Kenzie Showalter, and James Brann; niece, Geraldine Brann; nephews, Michael Moreland and Roy Lee Baker, Jr.

Surviving are sister, Jo Ann Brann; 13 nieces and nephews as well as several great and great-great nieces and nephews.

An interment and memorial service to celebrate Pat’s life will be held at 1 p.m., March 7, 2018 at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North in Williamstown.