Patricia Ann Harl, 77
October 30, 2019 - 12:36pm Falmouth1
Patricia Ann Harl, 77, of Demossville, KY passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019 at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Survivors are her daughters Sha- ron (Mike) Mason, Karon (Richard) Davidson, son Tim (Christina) Terrell.
Visitation will be held from 3-5 p.m. on Tuesday October 29, 2019 at the Demossville, KY.
Funeral services will follow immediately at 5 p.m. also at the church.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the Corinth Cemetery in Corbin, KY.
Peoples Funeral Home is caring for the family.