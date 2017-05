Pamela Ilene Griffith, 69, of Alexandria passed away Monday, March 6, 2017, at St. Elizabeth Healthcare in Edgewood.

Surviving is her husband, Darryl Griffith; children, Mike (Lisa) Griffith, Monica (Joe Sturdivant), Molly Griffith.

Funeral services were held Friday, March 10, 2017, at the Peoples Funeral Home.

Interment took place at the Butler Cemetery in Butler.

Memorials if desired are suggested to Becky Griffith Scholarship Fund.