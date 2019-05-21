Owen Gabriel-Cole Bates, the 10 day-old son of Nicholas and Tabitha Rose Woodward Bates passed away on Sunday, May 12, 2019 at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, surrounded by family and friends who loved him.

Born on May 2, 2019 in Edgewood, Kentucky, Owen captured the hearts of his family.

Surviving his passing are, in addition to his parents, grandparents, Emily (Bob) Bates of DeMossville and April (Scott) Parrett of Hamilton, OH; great-grandparents, Brooks (Sharon) Wooten of Richmond, Arlene Fodor of Falmouth, and Millie Bates of Hamilton, OH.