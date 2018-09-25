Orla Whitaker, 79, of Berry, KY, passed away on Monday, September 24, 2018, at his home. Born on June 27, 1939 in Harrison County, KY, he was a son of the late Arthur Clark and Lizzie Earle Courtney Whitaker. He was a member of the Berry Baptist Church Orla worked as a custodian for Northside Elementary for 39 years and 5 years for the Board Of Education He worked as a mechanic for Fuller Ford in Falmouth, ky. and as a Tobacco farmer Drafted into the U.S. Army, Orla faithfully served his country during the Vietnam War and Berlin Crisis. He married Helen Jean Billiter, and his dear wife survives his passing.

From the age of 17, Orla worked with the Berry Volunteer Fire Department, serving as Fire Chief for 45 years, until his retirement in November of 2017after 61 years of service. He was mayor for Berry, ky for 8 years serving 2 terms

Two daughters: Patricia Diane Fisher of Goshen, OH and Teresa Lynn Tumey of Berry; one son, Billy Ray Whitaker of Berry, KY ; 7 grandchildren: McKindree Jarrod Perrin, Brittany Lynn Murphy, Jarrod Wayde Garrison, Justin Dale Cole,